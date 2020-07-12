Amitabh, Abhishek test positive for coronavirus: Celebrities wish speedy recovery

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared his medical condition via Twitter where he mentioned that he has been hospitalised. Big B also shared that all his family members, as well as staff members, have undergone tests, but the results are awaited. He also requested everyone who had come in his contact in the last ten days to get tested.
Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet read, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”
Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.
Just minutes after Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical condition, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he, too, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Abhishek has been admitted to Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms.
Abhishek shared on Twitter, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”
He shared another tweet where he wrote, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”
Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery. Celebrities including Mammootty, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.
Vinay Pathak tweeted, "Wishing you and @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery sir! Pl get well soon. This too shall pass 🤞🏽 Our wishes and prayers are with thee always 🙏🏽"
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on Twitter, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!"
Sachin Tendulkar mentioned on Twitter, "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼"
Prachi Desai wished Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan the 'speediest recovery'. She also wished for the good health of other family members.
Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you the speediest recovery Amitji and Abhishek. Wishing the entire family the best of health. Much love."
Simi Garewal wrote on Twitter, "Dearest Abhishek..so so sorry to hear about this - but I know you both will be fit and fine soon - you have our prayers and love to see you through."
Boney Kapoor shared on Twitter, "Praying for a speedy recovery for Amitji and you too Abhishek. I am sure all will be well soon. Much warmth."
"Get well soon buddy ... sending love and prayers to u & Amit uncle ... get bk home safe & healthy @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan," Esha Deol said via Twitter.
Daisy Shah tweeted, "Get well soon AB.. Praying for u and ur family’s good health @juniorbachchan"
Preity Zinta posted on Twitter, "Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and Amitji. Love you loads"
Harshdeep Kaur mentioned on Twitter, "Praying for the well being of you and your family.. 🙏🏼 Get well soonest! #RabRaakha 😇 @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan"
Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and wrote, "Get well soon sir... we are all praying for the speedy recovery of you and Abhishek and the safety of your family! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote on Twitter, "Get well soon AB! We know you and Amitji gonna fight this and be healthy soon."
"Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man," Riteish Deshmukh said via Twitter.