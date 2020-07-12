scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Amitabh, Abhishek test positive for coronavirus: Celebrities wish speedy recovery

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. They were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2020 1:29:25 am
amitabh bachchan coronavirus Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared his medical condition via Twitter where he mentioned that he has been hospitalised. Big B also shared that all his family members, as well as staff members, have undergone tests, but the results are awaited. He also requested everyone who had come in his contact in the last ten days to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet read, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Just minutes after Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical condition, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he, too, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Abhishek has been admitted to Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms.

Abhishek shared on Twitter, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

He shared another tweet where he wrote, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery. Celebrities including Mammootty, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.

Celebrities pray for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's speedy recovery.

01:29 (IST)12 Jul 2020
South Indian stars pray for Bachchan's speedy recovery
01:25 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'This too shall pass'

Vinay Pathak tweeted, "Wishing you and @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery sir! Pl get well soon. This too shall pass 🤞🏽 Our wishes and prayers are with thee always 🙏🏽"

01:21 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Praying for Amitabh Bachchan ji strength & speedy recovery'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on Twitter, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!"

01:18 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Take care Amit ji'

Sachin Tendulkar mentioned on Twitter, "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼"

01:17 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'We are all cheering for you'
01:14 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you'
01:12 (IST)12 Jul 2020
Prachi Desai on Amitabh & Abhishek

Prachi Desai wished Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan the 'speediest recovery'. She also wished for the good health of other family members.

01:09 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Wishing you the speediest recovery'

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you the speediest recovery Amitji and Abhishek. Wishing the entire family the best of health. Much love."

01:07 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'You have our prayers and love to see you through'

Simi Garewal wrote on Twitter, "Dearest Abhishek..so so sorry to hear about this - but I know you both will be fit and fine soon - you have our prayers and love to see you through."

01:06 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'I am sure all will be well soon'

Boney Kapoor shared on Twitter, "Praying for a speedy recovery for Amitji and you too Abhishek. I am sure all will be well soon. Much warmth."

01:05 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Get back home safe & healthy'

"Get well soon buddy ... sending love and prayers to u & Amit uncle ... get bk home safe & healthy @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan," Esha Deol said via Twitter.

01:02 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Praying for your family’s good health'

Daisy Shah tweeted, "Get well soon AB.. Praying for u and ur family’s good health @juniorbachchan"

01:00 (IST)12 Jul 2020
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Amitabh & Abhishek
00:57 (IST)12 Jul 2020
Amjad Ali Khan on Amitabh & Abhishek
00:53 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Praying for you and Amitji'

Preity Zinta posted on Twitter, "Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and Amitji. Love you loads"

00:51 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Praying for the well being of your family'

Harshdeep Kaur mentioned on Twitter, "Praying for the well being of you and your family.. 🙏🏼 Get well soonest! #RabRaakha 😇 @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan"

00:50 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Get well soon sir'

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and wrote, "Get well soon sir... we are all praying for the speedy recovery of you and Abhishek and the safety of your family! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

00:44 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'We know you both are gonna fight this'

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote on Twitter, "Get well soon AB! We know you and Amitji gonna fight this and be healthy soon."

00:43 (IST)12 Jul 2020
'Praying for the family’s well being'

"Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man," Riteish Deshmukh said via Twitter.

00:42 (IST)12 Jul 2020
Vicky Kaushal on Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan had shot a few advertisements for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but those were all shot at home. He was due to start shooting the next season soon. His previous film, Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, had been photographed visiting a dubbing studio after the lockdown started easing. His debut web series Breathe: Into the Shadows started streaming on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared a photo with his children, Abhishek and Shweta, with the caption that read, "How did they grow up so fast?" The photo showed them as kids in Amitabh Bachchan's arms, and as adults sitting right next to him.

Amitabh had earlier recorded a public service announcement for the government where he requested people to sanitise their hands and keep their surroundings clean. This message was circulated at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

