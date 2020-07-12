Amitabh, Abhishek test positive for coronavirus: Celebrities wish speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared his medical condition via Twitter where he mentioned that he has been hospitalised. Big B also shared that all his family members, as well as staff members, have undergone tests, but the results are awaited. He also requested everyone who had come in his contact in the last ten days to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet read, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Just minutes after Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical condition, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he, too, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Abhishek has been admitted to Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms.

Abhishek shared on Twitter, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

He shared another tweet where he wrote, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery. Celebrities including Mammootty, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.