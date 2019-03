Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla is all set to hit the theaters on March 8. Ahead of its release, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Advertising

The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, is a crime-thriller. It is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film, The Invisible Guest.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sujoy Ghosh said Badla has a premise that he had not attempted before. “Badla has a very interesting premise. Something I had not attempted earlier. While making movies, there has to be a certain amount of excitement to keep one going. I had watched the Spanish movie. It took me a while to wrap my head around it. I read the original script and all its drafts. The initial struggle was how do I top this. More importantly, the question for me was that can I better it? It’s only after I found answers to my questions that I took up this project,” the Kahaani director said.

Badla marks the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee after 2016’s successful Pink.

The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan also shot for a video for the film’s promotion. On his blog, Amitabh wrote about his experience of shooting the video and shared, “So we meet and sit and discuss why he became Producer for the film and why and whats and why nots of film making and production and its promotions, of which he is a master …”

Advertising

Apart from Taapsee and Amitabh, Badla also features Manav Kaul.