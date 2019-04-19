Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot a special song for soldiers of Pulwama

The official Twitter handle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday gave a sneak peek into Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the deadly Pulwama attack that took place in February this year.

Advertising

CRPF tweeted, “Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs.”

The photos shared along with the tweet features Big B, Aamir and Ranbir recording the song “Tu Desh Mera” in white outfits.

Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/sw6MpDP05b — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 18, 2019

The Pulwama attack took place on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14. The CRPF men were travelling in a bus, part of a convoy of over a thousand security personnel when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into the bus and exploded. The JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack, Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs 5 lakh to kins of the soldiers. He was joined by the likes of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, who also lent monetary help to the victims of the Pulwama attack.

Advertising

On the work front, Amitabh and Ranbir will soon make their first appearance together on the silver screen in Brahmastra. Backed by Dharma Productions and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

Aamir Khan hasn’t announced his new project after the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan.