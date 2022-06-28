Amitabh Bachchan was minding his own business, then Aamir Khan knocked on his car window. See picture here

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had a chance encounter with Aamir Khan on Monday, as they were both out on professional assignments. While Amitabh posed for a photograph with ‘stalwarts of cinema’, Aamir has been working hard in the run-up to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sharing a picture of his meeting with Aamir, Amitabh took to social media and wrote, “And as I am about to leave… A knock on my car window and it’s Aamir.. Gosh! So many legendary friends in one evening.” The picture captured the pleasantly surprised expression on Amitabh’s face as Aamir greeted him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh also shared the picture of the film industry meet-up that was unveiled on Monday. He captioned the post, “An evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas – Bahubali; Prashant – director KGF2; a certain AB; Raghavendra Rao – producer director Legendary; Nani – star, film TV; Dulquer-star Malayalam Tamil Hindi; Nagi Ashwin, director Project K currently… and the joy of discussing film cinema and work.”

Amitabh and the other film industry personalities reportedly got together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, which recently opened a new office in Hyderabad. Project K is also being produced by the banner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in addition to Prabhas and Amitabh.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film is slated for an August 12 release in theatres, and Aamir has been busy promoting the epic drama by releasing songs.