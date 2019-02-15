50 years of Amitabh Bachchan: Abhishek says ‘can’t wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years’

Amitabh Bachchan has given 50 years of his life to the Indian film industry. The megastar, who completes five decades in the business today, signed his first Bollywood film Saat Hindustani on this day in 1969. And while his well-wishers mark the special day by flooding him with messages on social media, Big B’s self-proclaimed biggest fan, son Abhishek, had the most beautiful post for his dearest father.

Abhishek began his day by dropping in an early morning note for Amitabh Bachchan on his social media accounts. The actor shared a click where he is wearing a sweat-shirt sporting his father’s angry young man look from the 1970s with words “Icon” written on it.

Along with it, he wrote, “ICON! To me, he’s so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol….. HERO! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I’m sure it was on the first day. Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years. The coolest thing he taught me today…. As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said….. To work! 💪 #50yrsofBigB #amitabhbachchan #BigB”

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda had also posted a fan art GIF on Thursday, wishing her father on the feat. The post was also shared by Big B on Twitter with the words, “thank you Shweta!”

thank you Shweta ! https://t.co/FEUWrcm1JM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

Senior Bachchan, who made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani, has delivered iconic films like Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Coolie, Silsila, Abhimaan, Don and Amar Akbar Anthony, to name a few. In his second innings, he continued with more blockbusters including Black, Mohabbatein, Paa, Piku, Baghban and Sarkar.

The 76-year-old remains unstoppable. In 2018, he appeared in 102 Not Out and Thugs of Hindostan. His upcoming films are Badla and Brahmastra.