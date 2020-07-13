Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya on the path to recovery from coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus.

Four members of the Bachchan family have tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek announced that they had contracted the coronavirus on Saturday.

Amitabh tweeted to inform his fans, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Abhishek, meanwhile, asked fans to stay calm and not panic. He tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

On Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus as well. The rest of the family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and her children, tested negative.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been advised to stay at the Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will quarantine at home.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” Abhishek wrote.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited all the three bungalows owned by the Bachchan family to sanitise them and also for contact tracing.