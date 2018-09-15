Amit Trivedi’s music in Manmarziyaan: When soundtrack trumps script

Manmarziyaan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead Manmarziyaan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead

After what seems like ages, a film has a soundtrack that is original, soulful and just a whole lot of fun. Amit Trivedi’s music in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan is not just refreshing, each track tells a story and it ties in with the movie’s narrative beautifully. The first track “F For Fyaar” was introduced in the trailer itself, and apart from being a definitive dance number, it discusses the concepts of ‘Fyaar’ and ‘Pyaar’.

Take, for instance, the lines, ‘Pyaar dildaar manzil mod de, Fyaar goodnight ke patakhe phod de’ (Love has the power to change your destiny, the night ends on a good note when people make love). Throughout the song, comparisons are made between love and lust. While lust is called a variety of fever, love is about sacrifices and togetherness. If Vicky Sandhu (Vicky Kaushal) and Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) had to define their relationship with a song, they would have picked this vibrant Amit Trivedi number. Vicky and Rumi are young, passionate lovers who don’t feel the need to hide their physical attraction for each other from anyone. They are unabashed and want each other.

Fifteen minutes into the film and we see Abhishek Bachchan’s Robbie make his entry, and from a love story, the film immediately blooms into a love triangle. And that is when Kanika Dhillon’s script starts to hobble. However, Amit’s music saves the day with the right track at the right juncture. The stirring “Daryaa” starts playing in the background and you feel every word of the song, you feel what the protagonists are feeling. You feel the joys and pains of loving someone and having, in turn, to wait for that love.

“Grey Walaa Shade” meanwhile helps relay what it is like to be in love. The song tells you that love is a lot like Henna, you have to leave it alone, give it space and let it sprout, mature. Love, like anything worthwhile, takes time, so let it simmer, let it boil, the song says. It is a delightful little number that comes at an important point in the movie, almost mirroring Rumi and Robbie’s thoughts, which ideally the script should have effectively conveyed.

And perhaps one of the most well-written songs of the film is ‘Halla” which has been brought to life by Jyoti Nooran and Romy. The song relays the feelings of the tight-lipped Robbie who keeps everything bottled inside himself but during a pivotal moment in the movie, Rumi finally gets to him and that is when the song starts playing, doing Robbie’s work for him, letting it all out in a flurry of emotions.

Manmarziyaan doesn’t have three protagonists, but four, the fourth being Amit Trivedi’s lovely album.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd