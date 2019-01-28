Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit attend Amit Thackeray’s wedding reception

Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. The wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception in the evening.

The mega event was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar and Rohit Shetty among others were present at the reception.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani also marked their attendance at the event.

Here are photos of celebrities at the wedding reception:

