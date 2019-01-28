Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit attend Amit Thackeray’s wedding reception

The who's who of the Hindi film industry marked their attendance at the wedding reception of Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mumbai.

Amit Thackeray wedding reception
Amit Thackeray tied the knot with Mitali Borude on Sunday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. The wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception in the evening.

The mega event was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar and Rohit Shetty among others were present at the reception.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani also marked their attendance at the event.

Here are photos of celebrities at the wedding reception:

amit thackeray wedding reception
While Amit Tackeray donned a tuxedo, Mitali Borude was decked up in a red and pink lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception
The entire Thackeray family welcomed the guests. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Amitabh Bachchan graced the reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Jeetendra attended the wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Shah Rukh Khan took time out to attend the reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Salman Khan dropped by to congratulate the newlyweds. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
We spotted Rohit Shetty at the wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in her embellished lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were present at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali attended the reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Urmila Matondkar stood out in a beautiful saree. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Amit Thackeray wedding reception photos
Farhan Akhtar also marked his attendance at the wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

