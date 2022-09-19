Amit Sial says his mother ‘almost’ got scammed after phishing call: ‘When fraudster realised I was in Jamtara, he abused me and cut call’

Imagine making a phishing call, but the number belongs to the mother of a person who has starred in an entire show about the very scam. It is both, a hilarious irony and the worst wrong number ever dialed. But this is exactly what happened to actor Amit Sial, after his mother almost got scammed over call. The actor famously stars as the politician and goon Brajesh Bhan on Netflix’s popular show Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega.

Ahead of the release of season two, Amit spoke to indianexpress.com and narrated how every time he gets a scam call, his mind “goes to Jamtara in a flash”, including the day when the scam-call had happened.

“My mother was about to get ripped off. I reached her house just in time. She told me, ‘Beta he is asking for UPI number, can you look into it? Because I don’t have that much knowledge about this’. This was about some airline refund. I took the phone, and I knew what (this was). I told that person I won’t give OTP,” he said.

Amit said, while he refused to indulge the caller’s request, he was amused to find out that the person on the call had in fact seen Jamtara. Amit said the moment the caller realised he was on the successful show–which chronicled the thriving phishing operation in Jharkand’s Jamtara village–he abused him.

“I asked him if he had seen Jamtara, he said yes, I told him I have acted in it. He gave me a few abuses and cut the call! I told mom this is what the show is about, aap humari he, ghar ki naak katwaoge!”

According to Netflix, the new season weaves in old rivalries with new characters, bringing things to a head as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) takes on Brajesh (Amit Sial). Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season two of Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is set to launch on 23rd September.

Soumendra also shared with indianexpress.com how the show has reached every corner, including police stations in Mumbai. The director narrated an incident where someone got conned over call.

“My friend is an ad filmmaker, his friend got conned. He went to Khar police station. The first thing the police asked him was, ‘Jamtara nahi dekha kya?!'” the director said.

Amit said the makers have also got some threats from Jamtara, with Soumendra adding that for season two, they were denied permission to shoot in the village. “This time the police asked us to not come and shoot in Jamtara (due to some threats). Last time we shot a lot of portions there, but this time the police asked not to.”

The show also stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany. Jamtara season two also brings in new players with Seema Pahwa as Ganga Devi and promising young actor, Ravi Chahal.