Haven’t pitched any script to Shah Rukh Khan: Amit Sharma

Director Amit Sharma has refuted reports that he has approached superstar Shah Rukh Khan for one of his forthcoming projects.

Rumours were doing the rounds that SRK was considering a couple of scripts including Sriram Raghavan’s and one by the Badhai Ho director.

Today, on the sidelines of FICCI Frames 2019, Amit shot down the reports, while adding he would love to work with the “legend”.

“I have not pitched any script to him as of now. But I would love to work with him, and I want to say this on record. He is a legend,” the director said in a group interview.

Amit, who tasted success with his 2018 directorial Badhaai Ho, was one of the speakers of a panel on FICCI, titled, “Badhai Ho! Industry: The ‘not so big’ films can also be big films.”

He shared the panel with Raj and DK, the writer and producer duo of Stree, Viacom 18’s Ajit Andhare, Priti Sahani and Stree director Amar Kaushik.