Badhaai Ho was originally supposed to be an ad film: Amit Sharma

Director Amit Sharma on Tuesday revealed his hit 2018 film Badhaai Ho was initially supposed to be an advertisement. Speaking during a panel discussion at FICCI Frames 2019, the filmmaker shared how the script of the Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer never reached the client it was initially written for.

“I heard this one line idea in 2015 which said ’51-year-old mother getting pregnant.’ I just jumped on this idea written for an ad film and said, ‘Wow let’s develop this into a feature film’. Akshat (Ghildial), my writer, wrote that but fortunately, the script never got presented to the client. It never reached the client,” Sharma said at the panel titled, ‘Badhaai Ho! Industry: The ‘not-so-big’ films can also be big films’.

Sharma was also asked at what point he knew he had a hit film in hand. The director said he was told not to take a risk with this story. He, however, believed if the idea affected him, it would affect the audience too.

“Because my background is advertising filmmaking, I always jump on good ideas. When you get to do a feature film with an idea, it is always going to work. I had immense confidence in this idea. We were walking on thin ice because we were talking about the pregnancy of a 51-year old mother. It could have gone either way.

“A lot of people told me your first film Tevar didn’t work, so why are you taking a risk. But I didn’t think it was a risk because if an idea has affected me, it will affect others too. The same people who asked me why I was making this film, called me after the release and said they were glad I did,” he said.

Amit Sharma shared the panel with filmmaker duo Raj and DK, producers Priti Sahani, Ajit Andhare, Stree director Amar Kaushik and Vivek Krishnani of Sony Pictures Entertainment. It was moderated by Fox Star India’s Vijay Singh.