21 years after Indian Idol, Amit Sana addresses ‘rivalry’ with Abhijeet Sawant: ‘Old thing’

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Two decades after their iconic Indian Idol Season 1, Amit Sana and Abhijeet Sawant are set to share the screen once again in Indian Idol Legends Return.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiOct 16, 2026 02:32 PM IST
Amit Sana and Abhijeet Sawant are set to share the screen once again in Indian Idol Legends Return.The upcoming Indian Idol Legends Return will mark the reunion of Amit Sana and Abhijeet Sawant. (Credit: YouTube/SonyLIV, Express archives)
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In early 2005, India witnessed a fan fight like never before. Although it was common for people to argue over their favourite movies, actors, and even playback singers, it was new when they split into two groups to voice their support for two contestants in a television music reality show. As the first season of Indian Idol neared its finale, one section predicted that Abhijeet Sawant would win, while the other backed Amit Sana. Amid the clamour, Abhijeet emerged as champion, while Amit finished as first runner-up.

Amit Sana on Abhijeet Sawant ‘rivalry’

Although many predicted that Amit would have a long and successful career regardless of the show’s verdict, this didn’t turn out to be the case. While Abhijeet continued to rise as a playback singer and television personality, Amit’s career fell flat, and he eventually disappeared from the limelight.

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After 21 years, the two are now set to appear together in Indian Idol Legends Return, which brings back popular contestants from previous seasons of the show. Although “who deserved to win Indian Idol Season 1” remains a recurring hot topic among the show’s fans, Amit recently said that this episode of his life is long past and that he is uninterested in revisiting it.

‘There is no awkwardness’

“It’s a very old thing, to be honest. It’s been more than two decades. So, definitely it did mean something for a couple of years. But slowly, it faded away. We started moving in our own direction,” he told Mid-Day. He also asserted that there is no “awkwardness” between him and Abhijeet. “There is absolutely no awkwardness. You will find that in this show as well,” he said.

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Explaining further, Amit said, “I don’t know. There was no such thing before social media. I mean, it becomes a platform to say what you feel. I think it’s been a long time now. So, I think it’s time to make music together.”

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“Music is like a lifelong process. You cannot think of it on the basis of one reality show. The competition… actually, the memories are still there. But it doesn’t mean much,” he added.

Indian Idol Legends Return premieres on October 17, with Himesh Reshammiya returning as a judge.

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