21 years after Indian Idol, Amit Sana addresses ‘rivalry’ with Abhijeet Sawant: ‘Old thing’

In early 2005, India witnessed a fan fight like never before. Although it was common for people to argue over their favourite movies, actors, and even playback singers, it was new when they split into two groups to voice their support for two contestants in a television music reality show. As the first season of Indian Idol neared its finale, one section predicted that Abhijeet Sawant would win, while the other backed Amit Sana. Amid the clamour, Abhijeet emerged as champion, while Amit finished as first runner-up.

Amit Sana on Abhijeet Sawant ‘rivalry’

Although many predicted that Amit would have a long and successful career regardless of the show’s verdict, this didn’t turn out to be the case. While Abhijeet continued to rise as a playback singer and television personality, Amit’s career fell flat, and he eventually disappeared from the limelight.