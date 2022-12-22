Amit Sadh recalls making Rs 900 as a security guard: ‘A lot of people thought it was a scam’

Amit Sadh, known for shows like Breathe, Avrodh among others, has had an interesting journey. In a recent chat with Chetan Bhagat on his podcast, Sadh opened up about how he lived during his late teens and survived by working as a house help, security guard and salesman. The actor shared that after he was expelled from his school, he eventually landed up in Delhi and found work as a house help in Delhi’s Jor Bagh.

Sadh recalled that he only worked there for a week and was soon fired because he came from a good school and could speak in English. “I worked as a helper for a week in that house. The lady heard me singing English songs, she spoke to me in English and I responded in English. She suspected something was up and I was let go the same day,” he recalled.

Amit Sadh said that after he got fired, he got a job as a security guard at a Benetton showroom in Delhi’s South Extension. “I used to be the prettiest looking security guard at that point and I used to open the door. A lot of people thought it was a scam because people would just get alarmed (looking at me),” he recalled. For this job, he only earned Rs 900 a month. “My salary was Rs 900 for a month. I was supposed to get Rs 1200 but they deducted Rs 300 for the uniform which upset me,” he said.

When Chetan Bhagat asked about his living situation at the time, Sadh said he used to “live in broken buildings, the community centre in Jor Bagh, Lodhi Gardens, where the police would make us leave.” He shared, “At that time, in the Jor Bagh community centre, you had to give Rs 25 a week. There was no bed. It used to function as a community centre during the day and since it was empty at night, we would give them money and stay. All the rickshaw valas, security guards, all of us used to sleep there. For using the restroom, you had to go to Lodhi Garden.”

Sadh recalled that for his meals, he would eat at a food vendor’s stall who would sell a plate of rajma chawal for Rs 7. “That used to be my lunch. People have been nice to me. He used to take Rs 7 from me and give me three helpings,” he said.

Amit Sadh then worked as a cleaner at another store and eventually landed a salesman’s job at the Nike store in Connaught Place, which used to be the largest Nike store in India at the time. He said that it was his honesty, and the angels around him that made him stick to the good path, or else, who knows how his life would have turned out.

Sadh was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2.