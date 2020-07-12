scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe 2 co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for COVID-19

Actor Amit Sadh took to Twitter to inform worried fans that he would be getting himself tested for coronavirus today.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: July 12, 2020 1:36:11 pm
abhishek bachchan coronavirus amit sadh breathe Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan shared screen space in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows. (Photos: Amit Sadh/Instagram and Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Sunday said he would undergo the test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, a day after his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan confirmed he had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Abhishek tweeted late Saturday evening that he and father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Soon after, fans started enquiring about Amit Sadh’s health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted many times at a dubbing studio in the recent past. Sadh took to Twitter to thank everyone for their concern and also informed fans that he would be getting himself tested for COVID-19 today.

“Thank you everyone for all you concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, I will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery,” the actor wrote.

