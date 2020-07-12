Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe 2 co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Sunday said he would undergo the test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, a day after his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan confirmed he had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Abhishek tweeted late Saturday evening that he and father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after, fans started enquiring about Amit Sadh’s health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted many times at a dubbing studio in the recent past. Sadh took to Twitter to thank everyone for their concern and also informed fans that he would be getting himself tested for COVID-19 today.

“Thank you everyone for all you concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, I will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery,” the actor wrote.