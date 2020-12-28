Amit Sadh thanks Sonu Sood for giving him his first break: ‘This goodness is not something that is just activated’

Actor Amit Sadh has called Sonu Sood an “amazing person” who is “always ready to help”. Remembering how it was Sood who gave him his first break, Sadh wrote a note of gratitude for him on Twitter, while also promoting the former’s new book titled I Am No Messiah.

Sadh tweeted, “Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It’s because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years.” He further wrote, “So proud of you Sonu bhai and you are teaching us a way to give back! Many congratulations @SonuSood on your book #IAmNoMessiah. Guys order your copy in English https://bit.ly/IAmNoMessiah and Hindi.”

Replying to a user, the Zidd actor added, “He is an amazing person … known him fr more than 10 years … always positive, inspiring and ready to help.”

Quoting Amit Sadh’s tweet, Sonu Sood replied, “Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap.” To this Amit said, “Sonu bhai.. thankyou for your words … they mean so much to me … and I will work harder to make you prouder… And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love.”

Sood received a lot of appreciation in 2020 for helping thousands of stranded migrant workers reach their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Looking back at his inspiring 2020, Sonu Sood had recently told indianexpress.com, “2020 has been special. I have been fortunate to come in touch with so many people. We exchanged stories and I’ve realised the force that lies within all of us. These experiences have changed me for good and have made me more compassionate than ever. This is a journey that I am going to treasure for a lifetime.”