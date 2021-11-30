Amit Sadh tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Will come back stronger’

Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Instagram to share the diagnosis.

His note on Instagram read, “Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all.”

As soon as he shared the note, his well-wishers and friends posted messages in the comments section. “Get well soon, take care,” wrote Anushka Arora. Vindhya Tiwary commented, “Please take care.” Gautam Rode and Neeraj Gaba also wished Amit a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Amit Sadh has Breathe Season 3 in the pipeline. The actor had announced last month that he has started shooting for the third season of his popular Amazon Prime Video series Breathe, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.