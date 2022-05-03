‘People who laughed at my optimism, now call me inspiring’: Amit Sadh

From being an angry young man to a person full of optimism, Amit Sadh has had an incredible journey. “People used to laugh at me, my optimism,” Sadh told indianexpress.com as he opened up about his journey. However, the actor admits that the tables have turned. He says that now these very people call him “inspiring”.

“My aim is not to change anyone’s mindset because what one thinks about someone is their thought process. Our journey in life is very personal. You have to do things for yourself first. You want to set a good example but that cannot be the end goal. I wanted to become an actor because I enjoy it. If people get inspired on the way, it will make me happy,” he said.

On the work front too, Amit Sadh is happy that he is getting good roles, for which he credits himself and his audience.

“I take a little credit for it. Over the years, people saw that I did not give up. I have never been a cry baby. When I was not having a good time, I did not blame the industry or criticised something. I always worked on myself. I bettered myself. And when I got a project, I tried to shine to my full capacity. Even the media and audience have given me immense support,” Amit said.

The actor believes that even producers are seeing his growth, hunger (for work) and how he has the support of his audience, which has opened many doors for him.

“They will not give you a role for free. They want to see if an actor is hardworking and if he has an audience that would watch his shows or films. I feel, for me, both these things have begun,” Amit Sadh said. Talking about his growth, the actor recalled his time on the sets of Goldie Behl’s Guns & Roses and admitted to having a temper when he was young. He said he reconnected with Goldie after years, and this time around, the filmmaker noticed how he has worked on his conduct.

“There are few people. Like Goldie Behl. I did my second serial with him called Guns & Roses. Years later, I reconnected with him. He has seen my growth because when I was working in television main ladta tha, ye karta tha, wo karta tha. He noticed how I worked on myself and my conduct. He called me home. We are working on something. When I stepped inside the vanity van, I was received with a bouquet and a note that read – ‘Welcome back home,’ which left me teary-eyed. I felt that finally life sahi jaa rahi hai. I believe in resurrecting my relationships. I just want to give love and respect. I want ki equality ho (in the industry). Ek accha mohol bana sake as films can bring about a change around us,” Amit remarked.

But is there equality in the industry? “Till the time we are walking towards it, I am fine with it. I see there is some correction. I won’t comment if it is less or more because I am a very optimistic person. I see the glass half full in any situation. And I am the biggest example of the fact that the industry has changed big time. If it didn’t, a guy like me wouldn’t have gotten all these opportunities. There is a positive change.”

However, Amit Sadh has a complaint to make about “successful actors” in India. “Jab Indian actor successful hojata hai, usko apne past ki sirf burayi hi yaad rehti hai. Wo ek bhi acchi baat bolte hi nahi. I think they forget that someone (in their journey) did something good, which is why they are where they are. I believe that we as people have become cynical in life. So, as a person, I will always make sure that whenever I look back at my life, I see good.”

At present, Amit is stoked about being a part of Spotify’s podcast titled Batman Ek Chakravyuh. “Voicing Batman was an experience in itself and I am glad we get to show our audience a re-imagined caped crusader,” the actor said. The project also features Sharib Hashmi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma as The Riddler and Barbara Gordon, respectively.

Another project that Amit Sadh is currently shooting is the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe. “It will be bigger and more intense than the previous season,” the actor promised, adding that while he is enjoying being Kabir Sawant, it is “tiring and exhausting”.

In Breathe’s upcoming season, Amit will be seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan again. “He is a delight. One of my favourite co-actors. I just think there is a lot to learn from him. He is very respectful and kind, qualities that I admire about him,” said the actor.