scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Amit Sadh meets Entourage actor Jeremy Piven, shares photo: ‘He has the fortitude and courage…’

Amit Sadh took to Instagram and shared a photo with Jeremy Piven, describing the experience of interacting with him.

Amit SadhAmit Sadh shared a photo with Jermy Pivan (Photo: Instagram/ Amit Sadh)

Actor Amit Sadh’s dream came true as he met Golden Globe winning actor Jeremy Samuel Piven in the US. Amit took to Instagram and shared a photo with Jeremy, describing the experience of interacting with him.

The actor wrote, “Jeremy Piven’s portrayal of Ari Gold (Entourage) is one of the first few performances that inspired me when I started my acting career. It continues even today after meeting him, I find him bold, and he has the fortitude and courage to push through life’s ordeals. He has greatly influenced me so much that it helped me to understand that there is a great message under the mess we come across in our life.”

Also Read |‘People who laughed at my optimism, now call me inspiring’: Amit Sadh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh)

Amit Sadh continued to express his gratitude and mentioned that he would always cherish the way Jeremy Piven shared stories of his life with him. “I look forward to your next film and can’t wait to see you tap dancing. This friendship shall continue. @borncarioca Thank you for making this happen – and for the shadow that lurks on this image, says it all,” he wrote.

Jeremy Piven played the role of Ari Gold in the popular comedy series Entourage, for which he won the Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome

Amit Sadh recently shot for Breathe Season 3. He will also be seen in the role of a photojournalist in the film Ghuspaith – Beyond Borders.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 06:16:14 pm
Next Story

Bangladesh faces power blackout after national grid fails

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement