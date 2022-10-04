Amit Sadh meets Entourage actor Jeremy Piven, shares photo: ‘He has the fortitude and courage…’

Actor Amit Sadh’s dream came true as he met Golden Globe winning actor Jeremy Samuel Piven in the US. Amit took to Instagram and shared a photo with Jeremy, describing the experience of interacting with him.

The actor wrote, “Jeremy Piven’s portrayal of Ari Gold (Entourage) is one of the first few performances that inspired me when I started my acting career. It continues even today after meeting him, I find him bold, and he has the fortitude and courage to push through life’s ordeals. He has greatly influenced me so much that it helped me to understand that there is a great message under the mess we come across in our life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh)

Amit Sadh continued to express his gratitude and mentioned that he would always cherish the way Jeremy Piven shared stories of his life with him. “I look forward to your next film and can’t wait to see you tap dancing. This friendship shall continue. @borncarioca Thank you for making this happen – and for the shadow that lurks on this image, says it all,” he wrote.

Jeremy Piven played the role of Ari Gold in the popular comedy series Entourage, for which he won the Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.

Amit Sadh recently shot for Breathe Season 3. He will also be seen in the role of a photojournalist in the film Ghuspaith – Beyond Borders.