Amit Sadh: It’s a blessing that everything worked for me in 2020

Actor Amit Sadh, who is looking forward to the release of Zidd on ZEE5, had a successful 2020 with projects like Breathe: Into The Shadows and Shakuntala Devi (Amazon Prime Video), Avrodh: The Siege Within (SonyLIV) and Yaara (ZEE5).

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Amit spoke about having four releases in one month, audience expectations and his hopes from 2021.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How do you look back at 2020?

It’s been special due to what the fans have given me. They connected with me, and that’s important. You can call it timing or good luck, but whatever came out in 2020 is what I did in the last few years. It’s a blessing that everything worked. With all that flow of love, I went into Zidd. It was a tough film. I’m calling Zidd a payback for all the love that I received.

All your projects this year were different. Do you feel satisfied with your work?

I will never be satisfied. As an artiste, one needs to have that fire to experience different characters and different stories. For me, this is just the beginning. I’m waiting to get more challenging parts. An actor needs to win everyone’s trust. If fans trust me, that’s great. But does the industry trust me? I’m putting my best foot forward.

How was it playing such varied characters this year?

I’ve been engaged in this relationship with Kabir Sawant (Breathe) for four-five years now. I think a part of me stays in Kabir, and vice-versa. That’ll always remain special. In terms of Avrodh, I dedicated it to my dad. I always wanted to join the army, and here I got to play Special Forces. It was an incredible story told in a detailed and authentic manner on the web. My producer of Breathe wanted me to do Shakuntala Devi and you don’t say no to your mentor. Though my character was very small, the bonus was that it had Vidya Balan and I love her. I wasn’t too happy playing her son-in-law, but I made an exception (laughs). You should never think your role is small. Make it the biggest role of your life.

Four of your projects released in the same month. In fact, three of them in the same week. Do you think if they were spaced out, it would’ve been better?

I don’t think like that. Universe does have a plan, so I let things be. To be honest, the way everything has transpired, I wouldn’t want to change a thing.

Is there a 2020 show or film which you wished you were a part of?

I think Pataal Lok and Scam 1992 were really good. I’m just happy how actors are shining, and the audience is appreciating acting. In recent times, I’m seeing some amazing performances, and that is inspiring me to work harder. There’s only one role I’ve always wanted to do – Gladiator.

How did you cope with the lockdown?

For me, lockdown was physically being at a place. I was lucky I was in the Himalayas. I’ve seen far worse times in life. So in a way, I was equipped for it mentally, emotionally, financially, and physically.

One good thing you’ll remember about 2020?

I saw a lot of goodness and survival instinct in 2020. I hope some good has come out of this year in terms of our living, thinking and respecting the environment.

What can we expect from you in 2021?

I hope Zidd comes out soon and people see it. I hope I get more work (laughs). I’ve picked up slight injuries, so I’ll focus on getting my fitness back. Maybe I’ll spend some more time in the mountains, then start afresh. I’m listening to some interesting stories, but I’ll talk about it only when things get finalised. I want to try comedy. There’s a quirky side of me which people don’t know about. I’m not this intense guy.

