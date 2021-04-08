Amit Sadh ‘goes offline’, won’t post his photos: ‘Silly things that I do will not heal, entertain anyone’

Amit Sadh wrote, "I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better."

The full note read, “I AM GOING OFFLINE. The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict COVID restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my posts and reels of the gym sessions, the silly things that I do will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better. Reach out to people who make very few salaries, who have two Os or three O’s in their salary, help the daily wage earners because they suffer the most. Life must go on even though I feel burdened. I am disheartened when we do not acknowledge the seriousness and do not address it. We cannot behave that everything is okay; this is a pandemic. I will continue to do what is expected of me, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, step out when necessary, follow protocols and rules. I am going to be vigilant, and I urge you all to do the same. I hope things get better to a point where I can start being goofy and silly again. A special note for my fans, I am not abandoning you guys; you all know I will never do it. When a need for conversation arises, reach out to me on my dm like you all usually do. I am here but will not be posting quotes, pictures, or reels. I personally feel this is not the time for me to show my privileged life. You guys mean the world to me. My humble request to all who are reading this, let’s not be careless; listen to the authorities, listen to the science, watch out for each other. Take care of each other. If you have some extra cash stashed in your account, share it with the needy. Pay the salaries on time. Nothing is going to make sense if India continues to stay in despair and collapses. Be well, Be safe. Lots of love, Amit.”

Recently, Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh also took a break from social media.