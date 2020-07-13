scorecardresearch
Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus

Amit Sadh's Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, Sadh shared that despite feeling fine, he would be getting a test done as a precaution.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 11:39:26 am
amit sadh coronavirus Amit Sadh was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows, shared the news on Twitter on Monday. This comes a day after Sadh revealed that he was set to undergo the swab test.

“Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!” the actor tweeted.

Amit Sadh’s Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, Sadh shared a post on Twitter stating that despite feeling fine, he would be getting a test done as a precaution.

Also read: Amit Sadh on Breathe 2: This is the first time I have given everything to a role

Sadh, who reprised his role of Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into The Shadows, has projects like Yaara, Avrodh and Shakuntala Devi lined up for release on various streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

