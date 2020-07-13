Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus

Amit Sadh was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram) Amit Sadh was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows, shared the news on Twitter on Monday. This comes a day after Sadh revealed that he was set to undergo the swab test.

“Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!” the actor tweeted.

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! 🙏🏻 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Amit Sadh’s Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, Sadh shared a post on Twitter stating that despite feeling fine, he would be getting a test done as a precaution.

Sadh, who reprised his role of Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into The Shadows, has projects like Yaara, Avrodh and Shakuntala Devi lined up for release on various streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

