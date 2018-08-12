Gold actor Amit Sadh: My father’s disappointment was that I played football but not hockey

Amit Sadh plays a hockey player in Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Amit Sadh plays a hockey player in Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Actor Amit Sadh is starting off his 2018 on a patriotic note. He will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which is the story of a hockey manager’s dream to win an Olympic gold medal for free India.

While Akshay plays the role of hockey manager Tapan Das, Amit Sadh plays hockey player Raghubir Pratap Singh.

The trailer of the film released on June 25. In the trailer, we see Amit proudly flaunting his hockey playing abilities. His only dialogue in the trailer is “Dekhiye hum jab paida hue the toh doctor pehli nazar me hi bol diye the aapke ghar me centre forward paida hua hai. (When I was born, the doctor told my family – You have been blessed with a centre-forward hockey player.”

However, in real life, Amit Sadh did not have any sort of training in hockey. In fact, he played football.

Talking about Gold, Amit said, “I can say it has been one of the best experiences of my short acting career. It was amazing to learn how to play hockey. My father was a trained hockey player, but he had a lot of disappointments with me, including the fact that I play football but not hockey. So, I think it’s a life comes to a full circle moment.”

Amit has been trained under former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, also known as Flicker Singh.

Earlier, Amit Sadh received appreciation for playing a coach in 2016 release Sultan, which starred Salman Khan.

“I don’t understand the industry. I just know I am really blessed. When Sultan did well, Salman sir hugged me and said, ‘Amit, you were so good. Thank you’ and I had tears in my eyes that this is the biggest superstar in the world and he so warmly appreciating my work. My award is that. The love of people is my award. At a very young age of my career, I understood one thing – be true to your craft and people.”

Gold also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor and introduces Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

The film is directed by Reema Kagti, who has previously helmed films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Talaash.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd