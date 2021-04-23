Amit Mistry (1974-2021): Filmmakers Raj and DK are ‘devastated’ by the death of Bandish Bandits’ actor

Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai. He was 47. The actor, who made his name in the Gujarati theatre circuit, went on to do memorable roles in Bollywood movies including Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana and A Gentleman as well as TV and OTT shows. Tenali Rama, Ssshhh…Koi Hai, Maddam Sir and Shubh Mangal Savadhan were among his prominent shows.
Amit’s manager Maharshi Desai confirmed the news of his death to indianexpress.com. “I spoke to Amit’s mother. It is true that he is no more. He passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this morning. He was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents and passed away on the spot, before they could get any help,” the manager said.
His untimely death left his colleagues, friends and fans shocked. The Indian Film TV Producers Council condoled his death on Twitter, “Shocking and Deeply Saddening news of one of the talented actor Amit Mistry passing away…Heartfelt condolence to family and friends..RIP.”
Actors Karanvir Bohra, Karan V Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Rajesh Tailang, Cyrus Sahukar, Rajesh Tailang and many others offered their condolences on social media. Filmmaker duo Raj and DK said they were ‘devastated’ to know about Mistry’s death. The duo tweeted, “Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)…in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed :(.”
They added, “Amit was incredibly spiritual and our last chat was about relationships and careers and how they impact a man… prophetically he had said, they could make or break a person. The times are so excruciatingly bad, that it damages the best of us. Rest In Peace, Amit.”
Swanand Kirkire shared on Twitter, "Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul."
Ritesh Sidhwani shared on Twitter, "The news of Amit Mistry’s demise is shocking! It’s terribly sad for such a fine person and an amazing actor to leave us so soon. May he rest in peace."
The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi shared on Twitter, "RIP Amit Mistry."
Gautam Rode shared on Twitter, "RIP Amit Mistry. My heartfelt condolences to family and friends."
Tisca Chopra shared on Twiiter, “Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry.”
Vir Das, who had a show with Amit Mistry in the pipeline, shared on Twitter, "I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace."
Film producer Ashoke Pandit is 'shattered' to know about the sudden death of Amit Mistry. He tweeted, "I am shattered. Can’t believe this. A dear friend, a brilliant actor on stage, tv & cinema Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today. This is no age to go Amit Speechless. My heartfelt condolences to his family. ॐ शान्ति!"