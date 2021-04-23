Amit Mistry (1974-2021): Filmmakers Raj and DK are ‘devastated’ by the death of Bandish Bandits’ actor

Actor Amit Mistry in a still from Shor in the City. (Photo: Raj&DK/Twitter)

Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai. He was 47. The actor, who made his name in the Gujarati theatre circuit, went on to do memorable roles in Bollywood movies including Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana and A Gentleman as well as TV and OTT shows. Tenali Rama, Ssshhh…Koi Hai, Maddam Sir and Shubh Mangal Savadhan were among his prominent shows.

Amit’s manager Maharshi Desai confirmed the news of his death to indianexpress.com. “I spoke to Amit’s mother. It is true that he is no more. He passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this morning. He was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents and passed away on the spot, before they could get any help,” the manager said.

His untimely death left his colleagues, friends and fans shocked. The Indian Film TV Producers Council condoled his death on Twitter, “Shocking and Deeply Saddening news of one of the talented actor Amit Mistry passing away…Heartfelt condolence to family and friends..RIP.”

Actors Karanvir Bohra, Karan V Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Rajesh Tailang, Cyrus Sahukar, Rajesh Tailang and many others offered their condolences on social media. Filmmaker duo Raj and DK said they were ‘devastated’ to know about Mistry’s death. The duo tweeted, “Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)…in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed :(.”

They added, “Amit was incredibly spiritual and our last chat was about relationships and careers and how they impact a man… prophetically he had said, they could make or break a person. The times are so excruciatingly bad, that it damages the best of us. Rest In Peace, Amit.”