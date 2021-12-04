scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 04, 2021
MUST READ

Amid wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif and sister greet the photographers

According to the latest reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 4, 2021 12:45:59 pm
katrina kaif new photosKatrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amid her wedding rumours, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been turning heads. Her public appearances are grabbing the attention of the paparazzi. Recently, she was photographed in Mumbai as she left her house for the gym.

On Saturday, Katrina stepped out of her house in a white top and waved to the photographers who were waiting for her. The actor aced her casual look and completed it with her stylish sunglasses.

Also read |Krushna Abhishek spills the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: ‘Hush-hush preparations on

Here are the latest photos of Katrina Kaif:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
katrina kaif Katrina Kaif waved at the photographers as she left for the gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina will soon be tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif was also clicked outside the actor’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Just like her sister, Isabelle also didn’t miss waving at the photographers and even struck a pose for them. She sported a casual look as she wore a black top with grey tights. She complimented her look with her sneakers.

isabelle kaif Isabelle Kaif at her sister Katrina Kaif’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) katrina kaif sister Isabelle Kaif struck a pose. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also see |Katrina Kaif spotted at a clinic in Mumbai

According to the latest reports, Katrina and Vicky will get married on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. To keep the ceremony intimate, the guests will also have to follow a no-photos NDA clause, suggest reports.

On the work front, Katrina was recently seen along with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Vicky received a lot of acclaim for his work in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 04: Latest News

Advertisement