Amid Tunisha Sharma death case, Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz says ‘this situation reveals how nasty humans can get…’

Days after actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead in Mumbai, co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan, was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. On Saturday, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, and a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him. After the judgment, sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz took to social media to pen an angry note. Addressed to the media, she questioned whether the reports are ‘based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion?’.

“It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kaliyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where’s the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan- ask yourself this – are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don’t be fooled,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

The Sasural Simar Ka actor further wrote that there is a section that has been seeing through the false narrative. She added that the situation has really revealed how nasty humans can be. “We also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives – we need more people like you. But all in all, it’s so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how nasty some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she’s in a better place now,” Falak penned.

Tunisha Sharma, 20, was found dead on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on December 24. Her mother alleged that Sheezan Khan had cheated and “used” her daughter. She also claimed that he had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of and was teaching Sharma Urdu and wanted her to wear a hijab.