Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Amid The Kashmir Files-Nadav Lapid controversy, Anupam Kher visits Siddhivinayak: ‘Prayed for everybody’s well-being’

Anupam Kher shared photos of him and director Gajendra Ahire seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings at the temple for the film, The Last Signature.

anupam kherAnupam Kher visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday. (Photo: Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher and The Kashmir Files are back in the spotlight after the IFFI jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, called the film “propaganda, vulgar… inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival” in his comments at the closing ceremony of the film festival. While Anupam Kher has been taking potshots at the Israeli filmmaker via a number of statements and social media posts, on Wednesday, he shared a positive post on Instagram about his recent visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

“Went to pray at #Siddhivinayak temple yesterday! Prayed for everybody’s well being. And for my new completed film #TheSignature directed by @gajendraahire_goda! Jai Bajrang Bali! #Pray #Blessing #HanumanJi #TheSignature,” he captioned the pictures.

In the photos, Kher was seen posing with the temple authorities and was gifted a frame carrying Lord Ganesha’s image. He, on the other hand, offers the handbook on his next film, The Signature. The director of the film Gajendra Ahire was also with him.

Also Read |‘Film justifies Indian policy in Kashmir’: Nadav Lapid on his comment on The Kashmir Files at IFFI

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

 

Last night, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account and shared a video with Israel’s Counsel General Kobb Shoshani, saying that their “friendship was too strong” to be threatened by “vulgar remarks”.

In the video, the Uunchai actor introduced Kobb, who says he watched The Kashmir Files a year ago. The Consul General added, “For me, the first thing to do in the morning was to give a call to my friend, Anupam and apologise on behalf of the government of Israel, about these stupid things that have been said last night.” He further said that Anupam had been “so generous”, adding Nadav’s comments have nothing to do with the Israeli government and “belongs to a minority”. He said it was a “private opinion”.

Also Read |‘The Kashmir Files is vulgar, propaganda’: From Anupam Kher to Israeli envoy, who said what about Nadav Lapid’s comments

Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in 1990s, and had courted polarised opinions since its release. However, despite the controversies, it emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in India this year.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:13:44 am
