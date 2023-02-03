scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Amid Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours, mehendi artist Veena Nagda flies to Rajasthan for ‘big fat wedding’

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has closely worked with several Bollywood celebrities. She might also be there at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the two will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in Rajasthan.

The latest buzz is that the couple has booked celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda for their mehendi ceremony. The couple will reportedly marry at the five-star Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5.

On Friday, Veena took to Instagram and dropped a post hinting that she is a part of Sidharth and Kiara’s rumoured wedding. She shared on her Insta stories that she is off to #Rajasthan for a “big fat Indian #wedding”. However, she did not disclose any details regarding the bride or groom.

veena nagda Veena Nagda shared the photo on Instagram.

Veena Nagda’s post definitely left Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fans excited. A social media user commented, “Wow…can’t wait to see Kiara at her mehendi.” “Veena Nagda’s mehendi designs are the best,” another one wrote.

Also read |Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding dates and venue revealed; couple to tie the knot this weekend

Veena has closely worked with several Bollywood celebrities. Be it a wedding or a film, Veena is definitely the first choice of pretty much every celebrity. She is the one who applied mehendi on Deepika Padukone’s hands for her wedding. Katrina Kaif also got her wedding mehendi done by Veena. Now it remains to be seen whether Kiara has chosen Veena for her mehendi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:43 IST
