scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce rumours, netizens look at the cricketer’s Instagram bio: ‘Husband to…’

The couple is reportedly in the midst of a divorce, with Sania Mirza moving to a new residence in Dubai from Shoaib Malik’s house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marital status has been in speculation for weeks. (Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram, Shoaib Malik/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The rumours simply won’t stop. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza’s relationship has been under the spotlight with relentless speculation about their divorce.

According to several reports, the couple is in the midst of a divorce, with Sania moving to a new residence in Dubai from Shoaib’s house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Amid the raging speculations, what grabbed people’s attention was the Instagram bio of Shoaib, with a very specific emphasis on him being Sania’s husband.

The Pakistani cricketer’s Instagram bio –with nearly 2 million followers on his page– read, “Athlete | Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar | Father to One True Blessing…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
The Instagram bio of Shoaib Malik. (Photo: Screengrab)

The couple will be seen hosting the show The Mirza Malik Show, the teaser of which dropped on Sunday. It is billed as a “musical celebrity talk show.”

Also Read |Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza come together in The Mirza Malik Show teaser after cricketer calls divorce ‘a personal matter’

In the clip, which left fans confused about their marital status, the couple was seen hosting guests like actors Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, and host Waseem Badami, among others.

The teaser, however, was not shared on Sania’s Instagram. An Instagram user posted on one of Sania’s posts from last week, “I think sania and malik has got divorced and they are together bcz they had signed the contract of the show… So many pics she is posting but none with malik.”

Advertisement

In an interview, Shoaib has called divorce a ‘personal matter’ between the two. He reportedly also said that neither he nor Sania would address questions on divorce and asked the press to give them space.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 10:46:34 am
Next Story

To promote transparency in procurement, AIIMS to create digital library

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close