Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce rumours, netizens look at the cricketer’s Instagram bio: ‘Husband to…’

The rumours simply won’t stop. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza’s relationship has been under the spotlight with relentless speculation about their divorce.

According to several reports, the couple is in the midst of a divorce, with Sania moving to a new residence in Dubai from Shoaib’s house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Amid the raging speculations, what grabbed people’s attention was the Instagram bio of Shoaib, with a very specific emphasis on him being Sania’s husband.

The Pakistani cricketer’s Instagram bio –with nearly 2 million followers on his page– read, “Athlete | Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar | Father to One True Blessing…”

The couple will be seen hosting the show The Mirza Malik Show, the teaser of which dropped on Sunday. It is billed as a “musical celebrity talk show.”

In the clip, which left fans confused about their marital status, the couple was seen hosting guests like actors Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, and host Waseem Badami, among others.

The teaser, however, was not shared on Sania’s Instagram. An Instagram user posted on one of Sania’s posts from last week, “I think sania and malik has got divorced and they are together bcz they had signed the contract of the show… So many pics she is posting but none with malik.”

In an interview, Shoaib has called divorce a ‘personal matter’ between the two. He reportedly also said that neither he nor Sania would address questions on divorce and asked the press to give them space.