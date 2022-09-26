Amid rumours of film with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar says he is still searching for his Ghalib: ‘The script is ready, but I am yet to revisit it’

Madhur Bhandarkar will turn his gaze towards sand mafia in his forthcoming film Inspector Ghalib but he will give it a twist of action and humour. The filmmaker says though he has finished writing the script, he has not begun looking at casting, even as reports are doing the rounds that he had pitched the film to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Madhur Bhandarkar says he could not find the time to focus on Inspector Ghalib as he was tied up with his latest OTT release Babli Bouncer and was finishing his movie India Lockdown.

“Right now, the film’s script is definitely there. But I have still not revisited it because I was busy with India Lockdown and Babli Bouncer. Now when I get these two movies released this year, I will then revisit it again and see (how it goes).”

Bhandarkar, known for helming hard hitting dramas, says Inspector Ghalib, which is still looking for an actor to be cast in the titular role, will surprise the audience as the film is a mix of big scale action and quirky comedy.

“I have two scripts ready, including this. From 2018-2019, I was working on three scripts, but suddenly the lockdown happened. Now I will revisit in the coming year, let me see who my Ghalib will be. He is a very flamboyant, one liner spouting humorous character.

“At the same time, it has a very elaborate action, which adds a different dynamic to the film. It is a completely different shift for me also. After watching the trailer of Babli Bouncer, I was told, ‘Oh you made a film like this,’ so I don’t know what will happen after Ghalib,” he adds.

Madhur Bhandarkar recently saw the release of his latest Babli bouncer, a comedy headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia. The film released on September 23 on Disney Plus Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and received mixed reviews.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is gearing to return to screen four years after his last film Zero with Yash Raj Film’s actioner Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.