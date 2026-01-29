Amid rumours of Arijit Singh stepping into film direction, Anurag Basu says the singer wanted to assist him on Barfi: ‘Not at all surprised’

It’s hard to imagine Arijit Singh without the music maestro Pritam. The duo has consistently delivered chartbusters, and without a doubt, their finest collaboration came when they worked together on an Anurag Basu film. Now, with Arijit announcing his retirement from playback singing, fans are bound to deeply miss this musical trio, which has always created magic for the ears. Since the announcement, social media has been abuzz with speculation about what Arijit’s next move might be. Netizens on Reddit and other platforms are contemplating whether the singer might step into film direction.

However, there has been no confirmation from Arijit himself. But Anurag, in a recent chat with BBC Hindi, noted that the singer has always been inclined to explore life behind the camera. “The world was in shock after learning about Arijit Singh’s decision, but I was not at all surprised or shocked. I have known him for a long time and feel he is very talented and wishes to do more apart from singing,” Basu said. He further recalled an anecdote from the sets of Barfi!, revealing that Arijit had once expressed interest in assisting him on set. “He asked me to make him an assistant in Barfi!”