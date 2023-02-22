Amid Shoaib Malik dating rumours, actor Ayesha Omar says she’ll never be attracted to a married man

Recently, the sports community in India and Pakistan was shocked to hear rumours about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage being on the rocks. The couple was said to allegedly be living separately because their relationship had become strained. It was also rumoured that they had decided to legally separate. However, Shoaib and Sania signed a show together and he was also there to welcome her after her last Grand Slam tournament. It was speculated that his closeness to Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar was one of the reasons behind the issues. However, in a recent interview, the actor denied the claims, saying she will never be attracted to a ‘married man’.

Ayesha appeared on The Shoaib Akhtar Show, where she participated in a deep conversation with the former cricketer. Responding to her alleged affair, Ayesha Omar said, “I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows, please, and that goes without saying.” She also added that while the rumours started in Pakistan, they were soon picked up in India as well. As Akhtar asked her about the ‘controversy’, she said, “Across the border thi.”

Also Read | Sania Mirza hugs husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours, thanks Abhishek Bachchan and Kajol for wishes on her retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar starred in a rather steamy photoshoot for a magazine. After that, rumour mills were abuzz about the two of them. Last year in December, an ANI report suggested that Sania recently moved into a new residence in Dubai, and out of Shoaib’s house.

In an interview, Shoaib had called their relationship a ‘personal matter’. He reportedly also said that neither he nor Sania would address questions on divorce and asked the press to give them space.