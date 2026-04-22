Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid row over Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh urges netizens to watch film: ‘Answer’s in the movie’
A scene from the trailer of Raja Shivaji has emerged as a major point of contention online. Responding to the backlash, Riteish Deshmukh has urged audiences to watch the film to understand the full context behind the moment.
On Monday afternoon, Riteish Deshmukh unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial venture Raja Shivaji, a period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish also plays the iconic ruler in the film. While the trailer has drawn mixed reactions online, one particular scene has sparked widespread debate. The moment in question depicts a meeting between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan, played by Sanjay Dutt. Historically, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is believed to have killed Afzal Khan using the wagh nakh, a medieval weapon which translates to “tiger claw.”
In the trailer, however, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is shown revealing the weapon to Afzal Khan and delivering a dramatic line just before the attack. Critics argue that this portrayal contradicts widely accepted accounts, which suggest the weapon was concealed to preserve the element of surprise. The depiction has angered a section of users on X, with some accusing Riteish of distorting Maharashtra’s history.
One user wrote, “The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack It is historical fact that “Wagh Nakh” was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal. WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ’S & MAHARASHTRA’S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE ???”
Responding to the criticism, Ritesh addressed the debate on X, writing, “Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May, the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai.”
Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RyzDUnpl4x
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 22, 2026
Fact vs Fiction: Historians weigh in
As the controversy gained traction, historians also weighed in. Anirudh Deshpande, Head of the Department of History at the University of Delhi, told NDTV that concealment of the weapon would have been crucial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s success. “It is only logical to believe that both weapons were hidden from Afzal Khan, otherwise either Khan would’ve walked out of the meeting or not embraced Shivaji at all. But we don’t expect logic and reason from Bollywood, do we? Mainstream historicals are often more fiction than truly historical and their objective is to tap into collective mentalities to make money”
Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar released on Thursday, we delivered final shot on Wednesday night’: Inside the world of VFX, budget constraints
About Raja Shivaji
Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande along with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Amole Gupte, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is scheduled to release on May 1.
Disclaimer: This article provides an editorial overview of trending social media debates and cinematic interpretations of historical events. The content is for informational and entertainment purposes only and includes unverified social media claims alongside varied historical perspectives. It should not be treated as a definitive historical record or an academic reference.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05