Amid row over Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh urges netizens to watch film: ‘Answer’s in the movie’

On Monday afternoon, Riteish Deshmukh unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial venture Raja Shivaji, a period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish also plays the iconic ruler in the film. While the trailer has drawn mixed reactions online, one particular scene has sparked widespread debate. The moment in question depicts a meeting between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan, played by Sanjay Dutt. Historically, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is believed to have killed Afzal Khan using the wagh nakh, a medieval weapon which translates to “tiger claw.”

In the trailer, however, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is shown revealing the weapon to Afzal Khan and delivering a dramatic line just before the attack. Critics argue that this portrayal contradicts widely accepted accounts, which suggest the weapon was concealed to preserve the element of surprise. The depiction has angered a section of users on X, with some accusing Riteish of distorting Maharashtra’s history.