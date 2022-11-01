Amid split from Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa wishes daughter Ziana on first birthday, confirms sister-in-law Sushmita Sen will not attend party

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa‘s daughter Ziana turns one today. Charu, on Tuesday, shared a special message for the one-year-old on Instagram. Sharing an album full of her baby’s pictures, Charu wrote, “Happy bday my pyara sa bachha. may god bless you with all the happiness. Your smile is every thing to me , keep smiling my jaan. Thank you so much for choosing me as your mother. I feel so lucky and so blessed. love you my puchkoo❤️🧿.”

She also revealed in an interview that sister-in-law Sushmita Sen will not be a part of Ziana’s birthday celebrations. “Sushmita (Sen) didi, Renee, and Alisah have planned Ziana’s first birthday. Unfortunately, didi won’t be able to be a part of it because she had to suddenly go for some shooting. So, she won’t be able to make it but the whole family is going to be there,” Charu told Pinkvilla. She had earlier said in her vlog that Sushmita will be a part of celebrations. However, Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen had shared photos of Ziana on her Instagram handle and wished her.

Charu also shared a video of welcoming Ziana in this world on YouTube. Along with the video, Charu wrote, “The day you (were) born. I believed in miracles. Some glimpses of Ziana’s journey from (the time she was) born to one year old.”

Charu also thanked Ziana for coming in her life. She wrote, “Happy bday mera bachha , betu aap nahi hote toh pata nahi mera kya hota. Thank you so much for choosing me your mother. I feel so lucky and so blessed. love you my jaan ❤️ may God give you all the (love).”

After tying the knot in 2019, Rajeev and Charu started facing issues in their marriage. Amid separation talks, the couple welcomed Ziana in 2021. This is Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev had blamed her for allegedly hiding her first marriage.

Earlier this week, Charu opened up about how she found Rajeev cheating on her. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she had said, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well.”

“At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying anything and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me,” Charu added.