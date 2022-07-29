Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu pens a husband appreciation post for Karan Singh Grover: ‘100% hottie’

Rumours have been rife that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. Amid all the speculations, Bipasha gave a shoutout to her husband Karan and called him a ‘100 percent hottie’.

Calling it a husband appreciation post, Bipasha posted a picture featuring Karan in his best form. Karan is seen flaunting his chiseled chest for the camera with the gym in the background. Karan posted the same picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Work in progress.”

While Bipasha is celebrating 16 years of the movie Omkara, Karan took to his Instagram posts and dropped a short-clip of her dance number ‘Namak’ from the film. He wrote in the caption, “Congratulations!!! #16yearsofomkara so damn hot!!”

The 2006 film Omkara was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film was adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello. It starred an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Calling the film an amazing experience, Bipasha wrote along with throwback pictures, “One of the most amazing experiences of my film journey… to have worked with @vishalrbhardwaj as Billo Chamanbahar Thank you audiences for still loving #beedi and #namakisskka #16yearsofomkara.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 and have on several occasions quashed pregnancy reports. In 2018 Bipasha took to Twitter and had said, “Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again Guys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it (sic).”