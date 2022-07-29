scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu pens a husband appreciation post for Karan Singh Grover: ‘100% hottie’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child, according to reports. The couple is yet to give a confirmation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 4:25:55 pm
Bipasha Basu drops an appreciation post for husband Karan Singh Grover. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Rumours have been rife that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. Amid all the speculations, Bipasha gave a shoutout to her husband Karan and called him a ‘100 percent hottie’.

Calling it a husband appreciation post, Bipasha posted a picture featuring Karan in his best form. Karan is seen flaunting his chiseled chest for the camera with the gym in the background. Karan posted the same picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Work in progress.”

While Bipasha is celebrating 16 years of the movie Omkara, Karan took to his Instagram posts and dropped a short-clip of her dance number ‘Namak’ from the film. He wrote in the caption, “Congratulations!!! #16yearsofomkara so damn hot!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

The 2006 film Omkara was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film was adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello. It starred an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Calling the film an amazing experience, Bipasha wrote along with throwback pictures, “One of the most amazing experiences of my film journey… to have worked with @vishalrbhardwaj as Billo Chamanbahar Thank you audiences for still loving #beedi and #namakisskka #16yearsofomkara.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 and have on several occasions quashed pregnancy reports. In 2018 Bipasha took to Twitter and had said, “Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again Guys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it (sic).”

India two down as Yastika departs for eight
India two down as Yastika departs for eight

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

How mangroves are affected by climate change
How mangroves are affected by climate change

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

