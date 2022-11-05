scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Priyanka Chopra says ‘mask nahi utrega’ as she lands in Delhi amid air quality crisis. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai last week, and is in the country to promote her haircare products. She was spotted at the New Delhi airport on Friday evening.

Priyanka ChopraActor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in New Delhi recently.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to India after three years in the US earlier this week. Now, she has flown to New Delhi for a work commitment. The actor was photographed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where she was accompanied by members of her team. She refused to remove her mask even as the paparazzi made repeated requests.

New Delhi is experiencing concerning levels of air pollution with the average AQI hovering in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ range. Priyanka is in India to launch her haircare line.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra: ‘Have spent long time being secondary to men, now women need to have agency’

In a paparazzi video, the actor is seen leaving the Delhi airport, surrounded by fans and photographers. As Priyanka exited the terminal building, the photographers’ requests to remove her mask increased, and she said, “Mask nahi hatega (I will not remove my mask).” After Priyanka’s stern comment, no further requests were heard coming her way. The actor eventually sat in her car and left the airport.

Check out the video –

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons

The actor has been sharing regular social media updates for her fans during her visit to India. From gorging on Indian food to going to her favourite spots in Mumbai, Priyanka is keeping her fans in loop of her activities.

For her next Bollywood film, Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongisde Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Zeema Kagti’s production house. Priyanka has been more active in Hollywood in recent years. She will soon be seen in the Russo brothers’ Prime Video series Citadel, and in the romantic comedy film Love Again. Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 05:12:36 pm
Next Story

Despite Nissanka’s heroics and spinner’s hard-toil, Stokes leads England to a semi-final spot

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement