Amid Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan says he did not plan his comeback: ‘I never saved anything for the swim back’

Following superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s spectacular return after four years with Pathaan, the actor has penned an advice for his fans and followers on Twitter. The Pathaan actor quoted a line from the 1997 sci-fi film Gattaca and wrote, “I never saved anything for the swim back.”

According to Shah Rukh, one should simply keep moving forward and not make plans for their return. He wrote on Twitter, “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

Fans hailed Shah Rukh for always motivating the youth and called him ‘king.’ One of the fans said, “Can’t wait for all of India to watch Gattaca now and have their minds blown.” Another said, “Thank u baadshah for sharing such amazing words & for such wonderful film.”

On January 26, Shah Rukh wished everyone Republic Day in the Pathaan style. He wrote on Twitter, “Desh ke liye kya kar sakte ho…Happy Republic Day to everyone. May we cherish all that our Constitution has given us & take our country to greater heights. Jai Hind.”

Pathaan recorded the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema after it minted Rs 106 crore worldwide gross on January 25. According to reports, the film has collected approximately Rs 125 crore on the second day. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.