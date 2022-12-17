Amid Pathaan row, a smiling Deepika Padukone flies off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup Finals. Watch

Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang has been in controversy for the entire week but amid the row, the actor has flown off to Qatar for the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. She will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy ahead of the match.

While all the focus was on Deepika as she reached the Mumbai international airport early this morning, the video shared by photographers suggests that husband Ranveer Singh dropped her off. Deepika was beaming as she got off the car.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

As Deepika walked towards the gate, one of the photographers told her that they liked her song Besharam Rang. Another photographers could be heard saying that she should get a selfie with Lionel Messi and post it on social media. To this, Deepika said, “Batati hun.”

The FIFA World Cup final match will be held on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. The match will be between Argentina and France.

After Pathaan, Deepika will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her upcoming projects include Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.