Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Amid Pathaan row, a smiling Deepika Padukone flies off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup Finals. Watch

Ranveer Singh dropped Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai international airport as she jetted off to Qutar for FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone- FIFA World Cup FinalsDeepika Padukone jetted off to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang has been in controversy for the entire week but amid the row, the actor has flown off to Qatar for the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. She will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy ahead of the match.

While all the focus was on Deepika as she reached the Mumbai international airport early this morning, the video shared by photographers suggests that husband Ranveer Singh dropped her off. Deepika was beaming as she got off the car.

As Deepika walked towards the gate, one of the photographers told her that they liked her song Besharam Rang. Another photographers could be heard saying that she should get a selfie with Lionel Messi and post it on social media. To this, Deepika said, “Batati hun.”

The FIFA World Cup final match will be held on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. The match will be between Argentina and France.

Also read |Onir takes on troll who said how Ranveer Singh ‘allowed’ Deepika Padukone to do Besharam Rang, Swara Bhasker defends Pathaan

After Pathaan, Deepika will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her upcoming projects include Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 01:30:52 pm
