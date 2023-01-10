Amid Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy, Javed Akhtar says, ‘Not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong’

A day prior to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan’s trailer launch, veteran Hindi film lyricist, screenwriter, poet and political activist, Javed Akhtar commented on the ongoing ‘Besharam Rang’ song controversy, where the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has reportedly asked the filmmakers to make changes to certain shots used in the song.

Akhtar interacted with the press on the sidelines of the launch of Jadunama, a book based on his life, on Monday. Asked about the controversy, Akhtar said, “It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency, the department by the government, there are people from the government and cross-section of society who will watch the film and decide what will be passed and what will not be passed. I think we should have trust in that certification, the cuts that they suggest and what they pass.”

There have also been reports suggesting that the CBFC has asked Yash Raj Films, the film’s production banner, to pull out all mentions of the Indian foreign intelligence agency R&AW and the Prime Minister’s Office. Several films in the past have also run into trouble with the CBFC, and have been given a list of suggested cuts.

Commenting on censorship, Akhtar said, “There is a board for film certification, the certificate is given by the agency by the department of central government, and I think we should give due respect to that certificate. If everybody becomes censor board, then what is the use of this certificate that is given by the Central government. The government has the right and we should respect the certification.”

The 77-year-old industry veteran was then asked how every time there are controversies related to films, fringe elements emerge from the woodwork. This was in reference to the Bajrang Dal vandalising theatres in Ahmedabad, stating that they would not allow Pathaan to be released in Gujarat until their issues with the song are resolved. Akhtar said, “There are no fringe elements, the ministers are talking these things, forget about the fringe elements. The Madhya Pradesh home minister has said it and if he thinks then there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with Centre’s film certification we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre.”

Akhtar said this in reference to how, in December 2022, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had taken objection on Deepika Padukone’s costume in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song, and had warned that if the visuals were not “corrected,” the film might not be permitted to be released in the state.

Akhtar was also asked to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai last week, during which he met top Bollywood personalities to promote the Uttar Pradesh film industry. On this, Akhtar said, “It is good that UP CM wants that there should be a film industry over there. UP is a big place and (a lot of) Hindi and Urdu speaking people live there. It is not that the industry here will be removed.”