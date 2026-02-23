Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid legal battle, Rajpal Yadav returns to work, says ‘never ran out of work’: ‘Mumbai has never let me down’
A week after being granted bail, actor Rajpal Yadav has returned to work. Rajpal took to his official Instagram handle to share a video announcing a new series titled Vanity Vichaar, through which he would share meaningful life experiences while continuing to entertain his fans. In the debut episode, The actor reflected on his early days in Mumbai and expressed gratitude to the city for supporting him through every phase of his career. Rajpal emphasised that he has never been out of work since he began his journey.
In the video, he said, “With God’s grace and all your love, I am back to work. I first came to Mumbai on June 30, 1997. On July 13 that same year, I received an offer to work in a TV series called Swaraj, which aired on DD One. It was a small role. By next July, I will complete 30 years in the industry. In these three decades — through good times and bad — Mumbai has never let me down. I have been continuously working since 1997. Makeup has been done, vanity vans have been provided — I have never been without work.”
The actor added, “All this has been possible because of the blessings of my parents and the love of my fans. Your support has given me confidence and success.”
Concluding the video, he said, “I will continue to appear on this platform under the series Vanity Vichaar and try to share something meaningful and entertaining to keep you inspired and happy. I love Anjan and Manoranjan. God bless you all.”
Rajpal Yadav recently made headlines after surrendering at Tihar Jail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The development sparked widespread discussion about his financial situation, with several members of the film fraternity reportedly extending their support.
Actors Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, television star Gurmeet Choudhary, singers Mika Singh, and Anup Jalota were among those who came forward to help him. Music composers Guru Randhawa and Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav also helped the star.
After receiving bail, citing a family wedding, Rajpal Yadav expressed gratitude to the industry for standing by him.
Speaking to UP Tak, he said, “I moved to Mumbai in 1997, and in 2027 it will be 30 years. I have received so much love that thanking people feels inadequate. Audiences across the world, of all ages, smile when they see me — and I smile back at them. I have spent half a century smiling like that. Through theatre, film, and television, I have lived over 500 lives through my roles.”
He further added, “I thank everyone who supported me on social media. And there are many who didn’t post publicly but reached out personally — that list is long too. When I came out of jail, my wife told me how many people had called and messaged. I haven’t even properly checked my phone yet.”
