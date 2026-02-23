Amid legal battle, Rajpal Yadav returns to work, says ‘never ran out of work’: ‘Mumbai has never let me down’

A week after being granted bail, actor Rajpal Yadav has returned to work. Rajpal took to his official Instagram handle to share a video announcing a new series titled Vanity Vichaar, through which he would share meaningful life experiences while continuing to entertain his fans. In the debut episode, The actor reflected on his early days in Mumbai and expressed gratitude to the city for supporting him through every phase of his career. Rajpal emphasised that he has never been out of work since he began his journey.

In the video, he said, “With God’s grace and all your love, I am back to work. I first came to Mumbai on June 30, 1997. On July 13 that same year, I received an offer to work in a TV series called Swaraj, which aired on DD One. It was a small role. By next July, I will complete 30 years in the industry. In these three decades — through good times and bad — Mumbai has never let me down. I have been continuously working since 1997. Makeup has been done, vanity vans have been provided — I have never been without work.”