Amid Don 3 row, Ranveer Singh takes his Rs 6.36 crore Ferrari 296 GTB for a spin

After Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer Singh has found himself in the headlines for his feud with Farhan Akhtar over his exit from Don 3. Amid the controversy, the actor was recently spotted in Mumbai taking the latest addition to his luxury car collection out for a spin. A video of Ranveer driving his Ferrari 296 GTB has since gone viral on social media.

A fan shared the clip on Instagram, in which Ranveer can be seen driving his black Ferrari. The luxury sports car reportedly costs around Rs 6.36 crore in India.

According to reports, the Ferrari 296 GTB is one of the most expensive cars in Ranveer Singh’s luxury car collection. The Dhurandhar star already owns high-end vehicles like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (Rs 3.11 crore– Rs 3.35 crore), Aston Martin Rapide S (Rs 3.29 crore), and Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule (Rs 3.98 crore– Rs 4.71 crore), among others.

Prakash Padukone praises Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s father-in-law Prakash Padukone recently praised his film Dhurandhar in an interview with The Indian Express. During the interview, he said, “It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important.”

Prakash also talked about his bond with his son-in-law Ranveer and how they travel together every year. “We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together. There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket. He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the zombie thriller Pralay. The movie will be helmed by Jai Mehta, the son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta.