Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Karan Johar slams Bollywood’s ‘hyper-masculinity’ obsession: ‘They’ll all have beards and will smoke’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has weighed in on Bollywood’s shifting trends, criticising what he calls a growing herd mentality driven by the success of hyper-masculine, male-led films like Animal and Dhurandhar.

During a chat with The Week, Karan pointed out the recent male-centric narratives in films, in which aggression and machismo are the main focus. “If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more. So you will see 10 more high-octane testosterone movies where men are just walking in slow motion for no reason and going nowhere in particular, but they will be walking in that way. They’ll all have beards and they will all smoke. Apparently, that’s what women like to watch, or at least, that’s what the men think,” he said. Having said that, the filmmaker pointed out that the only ray of hope for variety is the digital medium, where stories are more interesting.