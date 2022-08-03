Amid calls of boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Milind Soman shares tweet on trolls: ‘Can’t stop a good film’

August 3, 2022 10:35:57 am
While Bollywood films struggle at the box office, they have found another foe in social media trolls. In recent times, Twitter has seen multiple trends asking films to be ‘boycotted’. While Aamir Khan and his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha are being bashed on social media, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan could also not save itself from the wrath of netizens. An old tweet of writer Kanika Dhillon has resurfaced with internet users claiming it hurts sentiments.
In the old tweet posted last year during the pandemic, Kanika shared a news report about a person dying on the road without getting a bed. She took pot-shots at the government. Amid all the social media outrage, model-actor Milind Soman shared a tweet mentioning how trolls can never affect a good film. “Trolls can’t stop a good film :),” he tweeted.
Trolls can’t stop a good film :)
— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 2, 2022
However, social media users were not quite pleased with the comment and continued to reply negatively. As many brought the religion angle, a few users also trashed Bollywood as compared to the recent south films. “Bollywood can’t make a good film :),” wrote a Twitter user, while another added, “We aren’t talking about south films, you can’t make good film.”
Earlier, Aamir Khan also discussed the backlash films receive on social media, even before it releases. He reasoned it saying how many who troll him believe he doesn’t love the country, which is not the case.
At a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan was asked whether trending hashtags like boycott Bollywood affect him, to which he said, “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Dangal star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,” he said.
