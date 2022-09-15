Varun Dhawan calls Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff the perfect couple after their breakup: ‘They are so fit’

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is already brewing some interesting headlines after Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor made some shocking revelations about their friends, family and career. Karan Johar too was made a target after he was put in a tough spot where he had to speak about his break-up.

Apart from talking about their personal and professional lives, there were two names which were being repeated on the show. Ex-couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were appreciated by both Anil and Varun for their fitness and their dedication. In the rapid fire segment, Karan tossed a question at Varun and asked him, “Who should become the ambassador for Maldives tourism?” Varun quickly replied, “Tiger-Disha. The couple package.”

Further Karan asked him about the Instagram account he is obsessed with. Varun once again said, “Disha and tiger. Such a fit couple.” He then recalled an incident and said, “I remember inviting them to my house. Tiger only had almonds. He is damn fit.” He also said that Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan were stalking Disha and that they had a big-time girl crush on her.

For the unversed, there were rumours about Disha and Tiger parting ways after dating for several years. Tiger who graced Koffee With Karan with Kriti Sanon confirmed his relationship status and said that he was single. The Heropanti actor said on the show, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.” He then went on to confess that, “I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!” Disha has not yet confirmed nor denied the rumours.