scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Varun Dhawan calls Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff the perfect couple after their breakup: ‘They are so fit’

Varun Dhawan, who appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, tagged Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as the ambassadors of Maldvies tourism. He called them the couple package.

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, KWK,Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have parted way according to reports. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is already brewing some interesting headlines after Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor made some shocking revelations about their friends, family and career. Karan Johar too was made a target after he was put in a tough spot where he had to speak about his break-up. 

Apart from talking about their personal and professional lives, there were two names which were being repeated on the show. Ex-couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were appreciated by both Anil and Varun for their fitness and their dedication. In the rapid fire segment, Karan tossed a question at Varun and asked him, “Who should become the ambassador for Maldives tourism?” Varun quickly replied, “Tiger-Disha. The couple package.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Further Karan asked him about the Instagram account he is obsessed with. Varun once again said, “Disha and tiger. Such a fit couple.” He then recalled an incident and said, “I remember inviting them to my house. Tiger only had almonds. He is damn fit.” He also said that Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan were stalking Disha and that they had a big-time girl crush on her. 

Also read |Koffee with Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals Arjun Kapoor flirts with women online, concerned Anil Kapoor says ‘uska break-up ho jayega’

For the unversed, there were rumours about Disha and Tiger parting ways after dating for several years. Tiger who graced Koffee With Karan with Kriti Sanon confirmed his relationship status and said that he was single. The Heropanti actor said on the show, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.” He then went on to confess that, “I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!” Disha has not yet confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:30:11 pm
Next Story

Air India puts in place transformation plan; aims 30% domestic market share in 5 years

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nandita das, kapil film TIFF
Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato’s premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement