Amid breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff reviews Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns: ‘What a gripping movie’

July 30, 2022 6:45:15 pm
Although neither actor has confirmed it, rumours are rife that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have parted ways for good. Amid the breakup rumours, Tiger took to Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to the team of Ek Villain Returns.
Posting a picture of the movie poster, the Heropanti actor tagged the cast and wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys.” The post was reposted by Disha on her official Instagram account. Tara Sutaria, too, reposted Tiger’s story and wrote, “Thank youuuu Tttt!!”
Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns stars Arjun kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film has received mixed reviews and has been performing decently at the box-office.
Subscriber Only Stories
Jackie Shroff recently spoke about the rumours surrounding Tiger and Disha. In an interview with Bombay Times, the veteran actor said that he has seen them go out together and that ‘they are thick buddies’ who spend time with each other outside of work. At the end of the day, he said, whether or not they want to date is up to them.
Tiger and Disha have worked together on Baaghi 2. Tiger will be seen in the movie Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. As for Disha, she will be seen in Yodha, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Amid breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff reviews Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns: ‘What a gripping movie’
Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls national flag underwater
Monkeypox posing no major threat as of now: Maharashtra Covid task force member
Udhayanidhi Stalin heaps praise on wife Kiruthiga’s web series Paper Rocket, calls it her ‘best work’
Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval
FDIC urges banks to police misleading crypto claims on deposit insurance
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi give major couple goals as they enjoy their vacay in Maldives
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were killed
Kajol on daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut: ‘She will make that decision for herself’
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new president