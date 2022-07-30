scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Amid breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff reviews Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns: ‘What a gripping movie’

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram stories and hyped Disha Patani's new movie Ek Villain Returns.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 6:45:15 pm
Tiger Shroff gives a shout out to Disha Patani. File photo

Although neither actor has confirmed it, rumours are rife that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have parted ways for good. Amid the breakup rumours, Tiger took to Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to the team of Ek Villain Returns.

Posting a picture of the movie poster, the Heropanti actor tagged the cast and wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys.” The post was reposted by Disha on her official Instagram account. Tara Sutaria, too, reposted Tiger’s story and wrote, “Thank youuuu Tttt!!”

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns stars Arjun kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film has received mixed reviews and has been performing decently at the box-office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Jackie Shroff recently spoke about the rumours surrounding Tiger and Disha. In an interview with Bombay Times, the veteran actor said that he has seen them go out together and that ‘they are thick buddies’ who spend time with each other outside of work. At the end of the day, he said, whether or not they want to date is up to them.

Also read |Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Tiger and Disha have worked together on Baaghi 2. Tiger will be seen in the movie Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. As for Disha, she will be seen in Yodha, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

5

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement