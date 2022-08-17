Amid break-up rumours with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani puts up a cryptic post

Actor Disha Patani‘s Instagram story has left everyone speculating about what is bothering her. The cryptic story, which she updated on Tuesday night has increased the buzz around trouble in her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

While Disha and Tiger have never confirmed their relationship, her closeness to his family has been noticed by their fans, who have often rooted for their relationship. However, lately, there has been several reports about trouble in paradise for the rumoured couple.

Disha uploaded a story, in which with the lyrics of Brent Morgan’s song Gonna Be Okay. She chose the lyrics had written, “If no one ever told you, its all gonna be okay. When you lose faith in everything you ever knew, Don’t give up on you. When life gets overwhelming…”. She added a blue butterfly to her stories and left it for everyone to speculate the reason behind the mysterious Instagram story.

Disha and Tiger’s sister Krishna are best friends and often upload posts together.

According to a report in Bombay Times earlier, Tiger was reportedly too obsessed with his career and fitness and didn’t have much time to invest in a relationship. However, Disha was hopeful that things will take a turn for the better. The one-sided relationship had led to problems between the two of them.

Both Disha and Tiger has made several public appearances together and have also worked in films such as Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. However, neither of them have ever spoken about their personal life on a public platform.

Disha was last seen on the big screen with Ek Villain Returns, whereas Tiger was seen in Heropanti 2. Disha will be next be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger has Ganpath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Screw Dheela in the pipeline.