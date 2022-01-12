scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Amid break-up reports, Arjun Kapoor posts photo with Malaika Arora: ‘No place for shady rumours’

Actor Arjun Kapoor addressed rumours of his break-up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Stating that there's no place for 'shady rumours', he also added that one should 'wish well for people'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 12, 2022 6:58:38 pm
arjun kapoor, malaika aroraArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a few years now. (Photo: Arjun/Instagram)

The day started on a gloomy note for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora fans with news about their break-up doing the rounds. Addressing the buzz, Arjun posted a photo with his lady love saying that there’s no place for ‘shady rumours’.

The black and white mirror selfie has Malaika leaning on Arjun who is capturing the moment. Putting to rest all speculations about their relationship, Arjun captioned the photo, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.” Malaika replied to the post with a heart emoji.

As per reports, Arjun and Malaika parted ways last week. It also stated that given Malaika was very hurt, she hasn’t left her house for six days. As for Arjun, reports said that he was spending time with family to get over the heartbreak.

Also Read |Arjun Kapoor on bond with sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi: ‘Hate creating fake perception that we are one happy family…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Christmas together, with the latter testing positive for Covid-19, they had to celebrate New Year separately.

Also Read |Saina Nehwal reacts to Siddharth’s apology for controversial tweet: ‘He shouldn’t target a woman like that’

“As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead,” Arjun wished fans on New Year. His note was posted along with a picture of himself and Malaika pouting. He also shared a picture of Malaika on his Instagram story and wrote, “I miss you.” In response, Malaika took to Instagram to post the selfie of them pouting and wrote she misses him. “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year,” she wrote.

Recently, given her ill health, Malaika Arora had to miss the finale of her show India’s Best Dancer 2.

