Actor Rani Chatterjee hurls new accusations at Sajid Khan, amid Bigg Boss 16 participation controversy

The reality show Bigg Boss 16 is already facing the ire of public and many celebrities, who have criticised the decision to allow filmmaker Sajid Khan a chance to rehabilitate himself through the show. The filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. Now, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has said that she, too, was sexually harassed by the filmmaker, when she had gone to audition for his film Himmatwala.

In 2018, multiple women had come forward and accused Sajid of inappropriate behaviour. He was given a one-year ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, and is now prepping a return to the industry with a new film, titled 100%.

In a fresh allegation against the filmmaker, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has claimed that Sajid spoke to her inappropriately when she had gone to audition for the filmmaker’s 2013 movie Himmatwala. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rani said, “I got in contact with Sajid’s team during the shoot of Himmatwala. (They) had called me and told me that he directly wants to get in touch with me. Then he later told me, you come to my house and the meeting could be held there. He also instructed me to come alone and not bring any manager or PR since it wasn’t a formal meeting.”

The actor added, “Since he’s such a huge director in Bollywood, I listened to him. I went to his Juhu house where he was alone. He initially told me that he was casting me for the ‘Dhoka Dhoka’ item song. He told me that I will have to wear a short lehenga and asked me to show him my legs. Since I was wearing a long skirt, I had to lift it up till my knees assuming maybe that is the process.”

Rani said that she left after she felt uncomfortable with Sajid’s inappropriate questions. “I got scared when he asked me to tell him about my breast size. ‘Don’t be shy, do you have a boyfriend or not? How often do you have sex?’ I got really uncomfortable and asked him ‘What is all this conversation?’ He thought I would do him a favour but I immediately left. He even tried to touch me inappropriately,” she said.