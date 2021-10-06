Amid Aryan Khan drug case probe, Subhash Ghai says, ‘May God save our children from this monstrous evil’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest, following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) aboard a cruise ship, has evoked various reactions. While many of SRK’s peers have shown solidarity towards him and the family, people online have been mercilessly trolling the superstar and the Hindi film industry.

The latest to comment on the case, albeit indirectly, is veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on films like Pardes and Trimurti. Talking about the ’90s, Ghai posted on the Koo app that the film industry has always stood against drug abuse and it continues to do so even now.

“In 1990, our media witnessed several film stars protesting against drugs in one voice with Gulshan Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Da Jackie Dimple Shabana Tina Khanna Padmini Kolhapuri n VIPs, at event organised by Subhash Ghai- highly appreciated. We all still protest against ’Drugs -the Evil,” Subhash Ghai wrote.

He added, “May God save our children from this monstrous evil.”

Aryan Khan was detained on Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs were found aboard a cruise ship during a raid. He was later arrested along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant and sent to further NCB custody till October 7.