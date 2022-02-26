Madhuri Dixit confirms American series based on her life, to be produced by Priyanka Chopra, cancelled

A few years ago Priyanka Chopra had announced that she would be developing an American comedy series chronicling thelife of Madhuri Dixit after she gave up fame for a life in US suburbs. The Sky Is Pink star had made the announcement on her social media platforms, where she had written, “One of the favorite parts of my job is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience. Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing.”

Priyanka’s post further read, “The incredible Madhuri Dixit’s real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can’t wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out. Again, it’s unchartered territory for me, producing a show for American television but I’m blessed to have a great set of partners in Mark Gordon Company’s Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper, along with ABC Studios to develop and produce this very fun idea. After having an incredible experience with them on Quantico, this seemed like a perfect extension of our partnership. I’ve only just begun and there is little I can share at this point about any of the projects but I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. Stay tuned.”

Sri Rao, who has directed Madhuri’s Netflix show The Fame Game had even started penning the sitcom’s pilot and was supposed to be the executive producer of the series along with the actor’s husband Sriram Nene.

However, now Madhuri has confirmed that the sitcom is not happening. In a group interview Madhuri told reporters that the show has not panned out. She said, “Yes, there were ongoing discussions and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of The Fame Game, who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too. But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out.”

She added, “The show we’re talking about was not exactly my autobiography. It was part fiction and part reality. They were going to take certain instances from my life including the fact that I was a Bollywood actor before moving to Denver where no one really knew me. It would show what happens in such a situation? But it is done and we are not working on it anymore.”

The show was supposed to be based on Madhuri’s life after she left her successful Bollywood career and moved to Denver, Colorado, with her husband. The show was based on her life in the American suburbs in mid-2000s and how she lived a life away from stardom and fame.

Madhuri has made her digital debut with Netflix’s The Fame Game that released on February 25. About her character, the actor said in an interview with indianexpress.com, “My character Anamika Anand is a big star and is very famous. She has a perfect life and family. When we talk about the star and her family, her family dynamics and relationships are very different than mine. For her kids, she is like a tigress, she’ll do anything for them. And if they suffer even a bit because of her fame, she feels very bad about it. In this series we have looked at the other side of fame, and we are showing how it can be dangerous.”