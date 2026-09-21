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Ameesha Patel takes a dig at actresses’ entourages: ‘Bigger than their day 1 collection’
During an Ask Me Anything session on X, Ameesha Patel said some female stars’ promotional teams can cost more than their films’ day 1 collections.
Actor Ameesha Patel candidly answered several questions from fans on Sunday while hosting an Ask Me Anything session on X. During the interaction, Ameesha questioned the growing trend of actors travelling with large entourages during film promotions, particularly when producers cover the expenses.
A user asked Ameesha whether it was fair for stars to bring additional team members at the producer’s expense. Responding to the question, the Gadar actor raised concerns about the money spent on such entourages, particularly in the case of female actors.
Ameesha did not name any female actor from the Hindi film industry in her post but wrote, “Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom. their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection. hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it.”
many female actresses are in denial of their stardom 😝their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection 😁hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it😝😝😝 https://t.co/YoF46aiDv3
— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2026
A second fan asked Ameesha Patel if she had signed a new project. Responding to the question, the actor said, “Don’t want to be part of buy one get one free offer films and 99 RS ticket price films 😝 and that too from day 1 on release day😝😁rather create gadar once in few years then to do RUBBISH filler films😁👍and time wil come super soon to create another havoc at the box office.”
In the same interation, a usser also asded, “#AskAmy @ameesha_patel mam ❤️❤️ Is it true that Hrithik Sir’s WAR 1 and WAR 2 footfalls combined are as much as your and his KAHO NAA PYAAR HAI ? 😍,” to which the actor wrote, “KHNPH footfalls are not only at par with war 1 and war 2 in totall but infact higher. We had way lesser screen at that time and still the footfalls are at par.. imagine if KHNPH had 3000 more screens ??😁😝blessed to be creating history not once but many times 👍🙏🏻.”
KHNPH footfalls are not only at par with war 1 and war 2 in totall but infact higher. We had way lesser screen at that time and still the footfalls are at par.. imagine if KHNPH had 3000 more screens ??😁😝blessed to be creating history not once but many times 👍🙏🏻 https://t.co/rT9vlEXzn9
— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2026
Earlier in May this year, Ameesha had also criticised the way Indian actors are targeted online. She wrote, “Actors here in INDIA are badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!”
Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan. She went on to feature in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.
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The actor returned as Sakeena in Gadar 2 in 2023, reuniting with Sunny Deol. The film continued the story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and emerged as one of the major Hindi releases of the year. The film emerged as a major box-office success, earning Rs 686 crore worldwide.
Ameesha Patel is yet to announce her next project.
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