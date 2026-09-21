Ameesha Patel takes a dig at actresses’ entourages: ‘Bigger than their day 1 collection’

Actor Ameesha Patel candidly answered several questions from fans on Sunday while hosting an Ask Me Anything session on X. During the interaction, Ameesha questioned the growing trend of actors travelling with large entourages during film promotions, particularly when producers cover the expenses.

A user asked Ameesha whether it was fair for stars to bring additional team members at the producer’s expense. Responding to the question, the Gadar actor raised concerns about the money spent on such entourages, particularly in the case of female actors.

Ameesha did not name any female actor from the Hindi film industry in her post but wrote, “Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom. their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection. hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it.”